Triple H thanks Sara Amato, SHIMMER founder at Mae Young Classic

Triple H thanks Sara Amato

During the Mae Young tapings at Full Sail University, Triple H held a brief ceremony for WWE Performance Center trainer Sara Amato (aka Sara Del Rey).

You can check out photos below that Triple H posted on Twitter.

For all the work you do and all the time spent preparing the future of our industry… we say #ThankYou to @WWESaraAmato.#MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/3zdqE6Osrr — Triple H (@TripleH) July 15, 2017

SHIMMER founder at Mae Young Classic

SHIMMER Wrestling founder Dave Prazak also attended the Mae Young Classic tapings.