Triple H thanks Sara Amato, SHIMMER founder at Mae Young Classic

Triple H thanks Sara Amato
During the Mae Young tapings at Full Sail University, Triple H held a brief ceremony for WWE Performance Center trainer Sara Amato (aka Sara Del Rey).
You can check out photos below that Triple H posted on Twitter.
For all the work you do and all the time spent preparing the future of our industry… we say #ThankYou to @WWESaraAmato.#MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/3zdqE6Osrr
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 15, 2017
SHIMMER founder at Mae Young Classic
SHIMMER Wrestling founder Dave Prazak also attended the Mae Young Classic tapings.
The end of a great week for #WomensWrestling! #SHIMMER #MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/KeZleYxcSr
— SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) July 15, 2017