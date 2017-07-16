Triple H thanks Sara Amato, SHIMMER founder at Mae Young Classic

By
Adam Martin
-
0

Triple H thanks Sara Amato

During the Mae Young tapings at Full Sail University, Triple H held a brief ceremony for WWE Performance Center trainer Sara Amato (aka Sara Del Rey).

You can check out photos below that Triple H posted on Twitter.

SHIMMER founder at Mae Young Classic

SHIMMER Wrestling founder Dave Prazak also attended the Mae Young Classic tapings.

