Dean Ambrose to open RAW on Monday, WWE looks at Shield reunion

Dean Ambrose to open RAW on Monday

WWE.com is reporting that Dean Ambrose will open RAW on Monday night in Nashville.

Already announced for the show is Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe in a No. 1 Contenders match with the winner advancing to SummerSlam to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Kurt Angle will also expose his “controversy” to the world.

Wrestleview.com will have live RAW coverage on Monday night starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

WWE looks at Shield reunion

WWE has posted a video hinting at a possible Shield reunion.