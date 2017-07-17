Kurt Angle on announcement, NXT dates in Canada and New York

By
Adam Martin
-
1

Kurt Angle on announcement

WWE has posted a video clip of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle arriving at the Bridgestone Arena for tonight’s RAW taping in Nashville.

Angle addresses his big announcement he will be making tonight live.

NXT dates in Canada and New York

Triple H tweeted out these new NXT live dates in Canada and New York.

  • Colby

    Pointless video other than I guess to try to tease interest.