Following last night’s WWE RAW in Nashville, three new matches were announced for next week’s show taking place live from Washington, DC.

This includes Bayley vs. Sasha Banks with the winner advancing to SummerSlam to face Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship, Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson in a No DQ rules match and Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

As always, Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW next Monday night.