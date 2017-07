WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight in Birmingham, Alabama. Tonight is the go-home show to this Sunday’s Battleground PPV in Philadelphia. Set for tonight is WWE Champion Jinder Mahal bringing the Punjabi Prison structure to the show, plus US Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin.

