Austin Aries tweets photo of new look, Emma on frustration being at RAW

Austin Aries tweets photo of new look

Austin Aries tweeted out a photo of his new look last night, while promoting his new Pro Wrestling Tees store that includes the opportunity to purchase his new book.

As reported on earlier, Aries issued an official statement last Friday about his departure from WWE that went public the week prior.

You can check out his new look below.

Emma on frustration being at RAW

Emma sent out this tweet last night noting her five year anniversary with WWE and how she was backstage at RAW not being used on the show.

https://twitter.com/EmmaWWE/status/887137853234450435