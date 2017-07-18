WWE and GFW stars together in Nashville, WWE talent on Japan trip

WWE and GFW stars together in Nashville

With WWE in town for last night’s RAW taping in Nashville, several WWE and GFW stars met up downtown following the show last night.

GFW star James Storm posted this photo with Bray Wyatt.

So there where these two backwoods guys having a good time……@WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/ATnaccXgAA — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) July 18, 2017

Konnan also posted this photo with Rey Mysterio and R-Truth.

WWE talent on Japan trip

WWE posted this video clip looking back at the company’s recent trip to Japan.