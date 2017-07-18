7/17 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers up for Kurt Angle announcement

WWE RAW Ratings are in for July 17, 2017.

This week’s episode from Houston drew 3.15 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 3.01 million viewers following the Great Balls of Fire PPV. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 in the 18-49 demographic.

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta 6” won the night on cable fro Monday.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.140 (up from 3.049 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.237 (up from 3.074 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.083 (up from 2.905 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, averaged a 1.07 rating for the night. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.97 rating.