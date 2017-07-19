Kickoff match is set for WWE Battleground this Sunday

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English has been announced as the Kickoff show match for this Sunday’s WWE Battleground PPV live from Philadelphia, according to WWE.com.

Also set for this Sunday is the following:

WWE Championship
Punjabi Prison Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day

No. 1 Contendership Five Way Match
Winner advances to SummerSlam to face Smackdown Women’s Champion
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana vs. Tamina vs. Natalya

Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Breezango finds out who has been behind all the attacks against them

As always, Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Battleground this Sunday night (July 23) beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

