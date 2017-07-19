Kickoff match is set for WWE Battleground this Sunday

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English has been announced as the Kickoff show match for this Sunday’s WWE Battleground PPV live from Philadelphia, according to WWE.com.
Also set for this Sunday is the following:
WWE Championship
Punjabi Prison Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day
No. 1 Contendership Five Way Match
Winner advances to SummerSlam to face Smackdown Women’s Champion
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana vs. Tamina vs. Natalya
Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Breezango finds out who has been behind all the attacks against them
Will @FightOwensFight reclaim the #USTitle THIS SUNDAY at #WWEBattleground? He'll have to go through @AJStylesOrg FIRST! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/3J4P0axEVM
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2017
As always, Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Battleground this Sunday night (July 23) beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).