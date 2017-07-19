Mauro Ranallo undergoes surgery this week, Former TNA star on TLC show

Mauro Ranallo undergoes surgery this week
NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent endoscopic sinus surgery earlier this week.
Ranallo isn’t expected to miss any time with WWE as a result.
I really appreciate the messages of support. A few days of rest and I'll be ready to go! 👊🙏 #endoscopicsinussurgery
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) July 17, 2017
Former TNA star on TLC show
Josh Barnett of USA Today is featuring an interview with former WWE and TNA star Brooke Tessmacher who talks about starring on TLC’s new “Rattled” reality show.
The show follows Tessmacher just as she was due to give birth.
“I’ve obviously been on TV for a really long time, but that’s a character-based show. But this (show) is you. This is black and white. It’s transparent as it gets. You find yourself thinking, ‘I don’t know what the world is going to think of me. Am I a great mother? Am I failing? Are there things that I should be doing or should have researched more?’ When you take on a show like this, you’re putting yourself out there to be a judged and sometimes that can be hurtful.”