Mauro Ranallo undergoes surgery this week, Former TNA star on TLC show

Mauro Ranallo undergoes surgery this week

NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent endoscopic sinus surgery earlier this week.

Ranallo isn’t expected to miss any time with WWE as a result.

I really appreciate the messages of support. A few days of rest and I'll be ready to go! 👊🙏 #endoscopicsinussurgery — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) July 17, 2017

Former TNA star on TLC show

Josh Barnett of USA Today is featuring an interview with former WWE and TNA star Brooke Tessmacher who talks about starring on TLC’s new “Rattled” reality show.

The show follows Tessmacher just as she was due to give birth.