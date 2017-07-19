Shane McMahon involved in helicopter crash just outside Long Island

Shane McMahon appears to have been involved in a small helicopter crash in the waters off Gildo Beach just ouside Long Island according to ABC 7 in New York.

McMahon was interviewed about the crash and numerous photos started making the rounds on Twitter following the accident on Wednesday morning.

The article noted that emergency responders picked up “two people” (McMahon was not listed in the story) and brought them to shore safely.

@davemeltzerWON Shane McMahon just survived a helicopter crash in the waters of Long Island pic.twitter.com/GAJqwqpWtq — Philly Chilly (@chilly915) July 19, 2017