7/18 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers are up before Battleground

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for July 18, 2017.

This week’s episode from San Antonio drew 2.55 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.47 million viewers. Once again, WWE came in at the No. 1 for the night on cable on Tuesday in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin, averaged a 0.81 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.76 rating.