Paige could be charged with battery over Orlando airport incident

Multiple wrestling media sources are reporting that WWE star Paige (real name Saraya Bevis) could now be charged with battery regarding the investigation involving her fiancé and current GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patrin (Jose Rodriguez).

A representative for the Orlando Police Department issued a statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet on Wednesday afternoon confirming this development.

“OPD detectives have found that probable cause exists to charge Saraya Bevis with Battery (Domestic Violence). Detectives have sent the information to the State Attorney’s Office for review and the SAO will determine whether to file charges in the case.”

Paige issued a statement on Twitter last week indicated that she was the one that was being charged with battery, not Patron. At the time, Orlando police only indicated Patron was under investigation for that charge. That is no longer the case.

Patron was suspended indefinitely by GFW last Wednesday, although will continue to appear on Impact every week on Pop TV with all segments being filmed before the incident took place at the Orlando International Airport.

The report by Pro Wrestling Sheet noted WWE’s current domestic violence policy regarding contracted talent. If an arrest and charge is processed for Paige, she would be suspended by WWE. If convicted, her contract with WWE would be terminated.