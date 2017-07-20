Zayn vs. Kanellis added to WWE Battleground, Cena sells PPV

Zayn vs. Kanellis added to WWE Battleground

WWE.com has announced a rematch for this Sunday’s WWE Battleground PPV in Philadelphia between Sami Zayn and Mike Kanellis.

This is a rematch from this past Tuesday on Smackdown Live where Kanellis made his WWE television in-ring debut in a win over Zayn (with help from Maria Kanellis).

Cena sells PPV

John Cena has posted a new video on Twitter trying to get people to purchase tickets for the Battleground PPV this Sunday night in Philadelphia.

It appears ticket sales have been slower than expected. WWE was reportedly offering cheaper ticket packages as of this past week.