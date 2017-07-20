Shane McMahon humbled by well wishes, WWE adds overseas dates

Shane McMahon humbled by well wishes

Shane McMahon took to Twitter to thank everyone for sending him well wishes after news broke on Wednesday that he was involved in a helicopter crash landing.

ABC 7 in New York conducted an interview with McMahon yesterday along with the helicopter pilot regarding the details on the minor crash.

I am humbled by the outpouring of love and good wishes. Feeling so blessed and grateful today. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 20, 2017

WWE adds overseas dates

WWE has announced new live events during the company’s upcoming overseas tour this November with tickets going on sale very soon.

This includes live events in Dublin on November 2 and Aberdeen on November 3.