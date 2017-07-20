John Cena on becoming a free agent: “I know that my days are numbered”

By
Adam Martin
-
1

Khal of Complex.com is featuring an interview with WWE star John Cena where he talks about returning to WWE television recently as a free agent, why he’s aware his days are numbered turning 40 recently and why he returns following movie and TV projects.

On returning to WWE as a free agent in earlier this month:

“The reason that I wanted to be a free agent and the reason they kind of granted my request is because I don’t know if I’ll be available for Smackdown specific only or Raw specific only, and I also know that my days are numbered. I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don’t know how many years I have left. So in the time I have left, I’m gonna do what I can to dedicate to this company I just want to be able to do it the most time that I possibly can.”

Why he returns to WWE TV following any kind of outside project:

“When you’re a fan, you stay very close to all the programming and all the broadcasts, there’s no dipping around the fact that I haven’t been on the program in a while because I’ve been doing other stuff. I haven’t danced around it, I explained that the reason I cannot be on the program is because the movie folks, their insurance doesn’t allow you to. That’s a dealbreaker, it’s not negotiable. But instead of laying low for a few months before I start another project, the second that I wrapped, I scurried on a plane and got right back into the WWE fold. I guess that’s what I mean by all-timer. I think it’s imperative to be home with what I call my family and when I have any time available I will bring it into a WWE ring. I will work nonstop. I won’t just [say], “okay I’ve made it out of the WWE,” which is what a lot of folks aspire to do they want to go onto something bigger and better when I think the WWE is the biggest and the best.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jamie King

    ok so im going to say it before someone else does. this roughly translates as “I dont want to wrestle guys on the roster Ive wrestled before only the new guys I can bury”? lol