Mattel and WWE launch new girls product line including fashion dolls

WWE issued a press release on Thursday announcing a partnership with Mattel to launch a new girls product line including first-ever fashion dolls featuring Brie and Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alicia Fox and Eva Marie.

Videos were also released about the announcement.

MATTEL AND WWE® LAUNCH GIRLS PRODUCT LINE

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., and STAMFORD, Conn., July 20, 2017 – Mattel and WWE are launching a girls’ product line that features the first-ever fashion dolls of Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alicia Fox and Eva Marie, to leverage the popularity of WWE’s female Superstars and give its sizable girl fan base a new way to connect with their favorite brands.

The new WWE Superstars product line, which was revealed today at San Diego Comic-Con, offers fans an original way to play and includes the following:

12” fashion dolls that are articulated and come with multiple fashions inspired by Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alicia Fox and Eva Marie.

Role Play items that include a WWE Women’s Championship title belt with authentic styling and sleek metallic medallions, in addition to fun accessories like a Bayley-inspired headband and Sasha Bank’s “Legit Boss” rings.

Action figures that have deluxe articulation and bold ring looks that include the Superstar’s iconic accessories.

This is the first time female WWE Superstars will have a fashion doll and role-playing line, in addition to the action figures inspired by their in-ring characters. The dolls will be available for preorder online only at Toysrus.com beginning Monday, July 24, and exclusively at Toys“R”Us® stores nationwide and Toysrus.com this September.

“The launch of the first-ever WWE girls’ product line is a significant moment in the evolution of not only our female Superstars, but our entire company,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “We are honored to partner with Mattel to provide kids with another way to connect with our incredible female performers who inspire confidence and strength.”

“At Mattel, we have a deep understanding of how girls play and are proud to be WWE’s partner in bringing the first ever female Superstar fashion doll line to fans, said Lori Pantel, SVP and GM for Girl’s Toy Box. “This line shows girls that they too can be a WWE Superstar and fits well within our portfolio of girl’s brands by offering unique doll aesthetics with empowering messages.”