Kurt Angle talks Jason Jordan reveal, Live Battleground review tonight

Kurt Angle talks Jason Jordan reveal

Kurt Angle took part in a Q and A session on his official Facebook page on Friday and answered a few questions regarding the big Jason Jordan reveal on RAW last Monday night and his thoughts on Austin Aries and WWE parting ways.

Angle on how he was able to get emotional for the Jordan reveal:

“I thought to myself what it would be like to see my son Kody for the first time ever, and didn’t know it for 20 years. I thought if it were real, how would I feel?”

His thoughts on Austin Aries and WWE parting ways:

“I’m sure that neither side was happy. Austin is a very very talented wrestler. Love his style.”

Live Battleground review tonight

I will be broadcasting live on YouTube tonight with Doug Lackey following the WWE Battleground PPV to review the show. The live stream will be provided on the front page of Wrestleview.com later tonight or you can watch below.