Details on the return of Total Bellas and new cast for Total Divas

The E! Network and WWE issued the following press release on Monday announcing that the next season of “Total Bellas” will premiere on September 6.

The cast for the next season of Total Divas was also revealed to include Carmella, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Natalya (Nattie), Maryse, Lana and Naomi (Trinity).

You can check out the full press release below.

E! SETS PREMIERE DATE FOR SEASON TWO OF “TOTAL BELLAS” AND ANNOUNCES CAST FOR SEASON SEVEN OF “TOTAL DIVAS”

Brie Bella® and Daniel Bryan® Prepare For Parenthood and Nikki Bella® Gets The Surprise Proposal of a Lifetime From Longtime Love John Cena® When “Total Bellas™” Returns Wednesday, September 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT

The Bella Twins™, Natalya™, Naomi™, Lana™, and Maryse™ Return to “Total Divas” Along With New Cast Members Carmella™, Nia Jax™ and Alexa Bliss™ When Season Seven Premieres This Fall

Los Angeles, CA – July 24, 2017– E! Entertainment gives viewers an up close and personal look at the lives of WWE® Superstars, The Bella Twins, when “Total Bellas” returns for an emotionally-charged new season Wednesday, September 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT. The eight, one-hour episodes will once again give viewers an exclusive look inside their lives, including their evolving professional careers, romances and family lives as Nikki Bella and John Cena temporarily relocate to Phoenix, AZ to help Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan through their first pregnancy.

Season two of “Total Bellas” kicks-off with Nikki and John’s in-ring return to WWE, while Brie and Daniel are in need of extra support as they enter the final weeks leading up to the arrival of baby Birdie. This season also follows Nikki on her road to WrestleMania® as she prepares for her dream tag-team match alongside John, all while balancing twin sister duties and being there for Brie as she prepares to become a mother. With Daniel back on the road with WWE as the General Manager of SmackDown® Live and John’s career in Hollywood rising, The Bellas’ bond is put to the test, but they grow stronger than ever. The sisters go head-to-head with an exhilarating pregnancy and an emotional road to a long-awaited proposal as they step into the next chapter of their ever-changing lives.

Later this fall, The Bellas will return to the fan-favorite E! series “Total Divas,” which will premiere its seventh season, following the explosive season six finale. The new season will introduce fans to WWE Superstars Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss. Natalya (Nattie), Maryse, Lana and Naomi (Trinity) round out the season seven cast. “Total Divas” gives viewers a beyond-the-ropes look into how these strong, influential women juggle life on the road with their personal and romantic lives.

“Total Bellas” and “Total Divas” are produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins and Russell Jay are Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Kevin Dunn is Executive Producer for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella serve as Executive Producers for “Total Bellas” and Nikki Bella also serves as a Co-Executive Producer for “Total Divas.”

“Total Bellas” returns Wednesday, September 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT only on E!