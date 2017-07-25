Battleground fallout on Smackdown, Lesnar set for Smackdown events

Battleground fallout on Smackdown tonight

WWE.com is only hyping the fallout from Battleground on Sunday for tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live taking place from Richmond, Virginia.

The show is expected to focus on SummerSlam in four weeks with Jinder Mahal once again retaining the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens regaining the WWE United States Championship and The New Day becoming the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Lesnar set for Smackdown events

WWE is currently advertising WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for Smackdown live events on July 29 in Detroit and August 12 in Tampa.

Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe is being advertised locally for the Detroit event according to PWInsider.com, making it another rare Smackdown event with RAW talent.