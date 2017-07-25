7/24 WWE RAW Ratings: Drop in viewers for SummerSlam hype

WWE RAW Ratings are in for July 24, 2017.

This week’s episode from Houston drew 3.07 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 3.15 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographics.

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta 6” won the night on cable fro Monday.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.156 (up from 3.140 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.129 (down from 3.237 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.917 (down from 3.083 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, averaged a 1.01 rating for the night. This down from last week’s 1.07 rating.