Daniel Bryan and Renee Young host Smacking Talk after Smackdown Live

Daniel Bryan and Renee Young host “Smacking Talk” after Smackdown

As previously reported, Talking Smack was pulled from Tuesday nights and airing exclusively after Smackdown branded PPVs. This caught many by surprise, including hosts Daniel Bryan and Renee Young who found out via social media. In response, they announced that they would host a private version via Tout after Smackdown Live had left the air.

It was initially assumed to be a joke, however they indeed went through with the plan and the first ever Smacking Talk aired via Tout, featuring Chad Gable as their first guest. At the end of the clip, it was announced that another Smacking Talk would take place after Smackdown Live next week.