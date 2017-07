Ohno vs. Itami headlines WWE NXT

WWE.com is advertising Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami tonight on WWE NXT.

They are also hyping Drew McIntyre becoming No. 1 Contender for the NXT Championship when he faces Bobby Roode in four weeks at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of NXT later tonight.

7/25 Post-Smackdown Live video

WWE posted the following video after last night’s 7/25 episode of Smackdown Live.