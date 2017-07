As announced on last night’s 7/25 episode of WWE Smackdown Live, John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a #1 Contenders Match and US Champion AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens in a rematch for the WWE US Title will take place on next week’s 8/1 episode of Smackdown Live hailing from Cleveland, Ohio.

The first-ever meeting of Cena vs. Nakamura will determine who will face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title at the Summerslam PPV in Brooklyn on August 20.