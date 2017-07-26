7/25 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Overall viewers stay nearly even

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for July 18, 2017.

This week’s episode from Richmond drew 2.54 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is nearly even with last week’s show that drew 2.55 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 2 for the night on cable on Tuesday in the key 18-49 demographic.

“Sharks and the City: LA” came in at No. 1 for the night on the Discovery Channel.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho in a triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship, averaged a 0.77 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is down from last week’s 0.81 rating.