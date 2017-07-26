Brock Lesnar publicly admits interest in a possible return to the UFC

Brock Lesnar, the current WWE Universal Champion, spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday and publicly admitted interest in a return to the UFC.

Lesnar stated an interest in fighting current UFC Light Heavyweight No. 1 contender Jon Jones in what would ultimately be a super-fight at Heavyweight.

“Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere. Right now he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday night.”

As noted in Lesnar’s quote, Jones will be facing current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier this Saturday night at UFC 214. During a press conference to hype the PPV this Saturday in Anaheim, Jones also stated an interest in fighting Lesnar.

First DC then Lesnar? @JonnyBones is a man with a plan at the #UFC214 presser! pic.twitter.com/aQ0KH03pjF — #UFC214 (@ufc) July 26, 2017

Whether or not the fight could actually happen is another thing. Wrestleview.com opted to not cover the rumors making the rounds last week that Lesnar had re-entered the testing pool with USADA exploring a potential return to the UFC. A simple search of the USADA database last week proved Lesnar had yet to be tested in 2017, a search result that remains the same as of this writing on Wednesday evening.

Lesnar still has a series of dates remaining on his current contract with WWE, including a fatal four way match at SummerSlam in four weeks in Brooklyn when he defends the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. His current deal with WWE is expected to be expiring next April around WrestleMania. Whether or not this opens the door for a potential return to the UFC remains to be seen.

Lesnar returned to the world of mixed martial arts last July at UFC 200 (with WWE’s approval) defeating Mark Hunt. Shortly after his successful return, he failed two tests both before and the night of the fight with USADA and was promptly suspended for one year. He was fined $250,000 and then informed the UFC earlier this year in February of his official retirement from the sport. Lesnar retiring pulled him off the roster and from the USADA testing pool.