Video: First look at ESPN 30 for 30 on Ric Flair including air date

ESPN announced that the planned 30 for 30 special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be airing on November 7 this year after being delayed for some time.

ESPN posted this early look at the special featuring The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and more looking back at Flair’s career and troubles outside the ring.

You can check it out below courtesy of ESPN.