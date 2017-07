Following last night’s 7/26 episode of WWE NXT, the following matches are set for the 8/19 NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live special:

* NXT Title: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* NXT Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III will air on August 19 at 8PM live on WWE Network.