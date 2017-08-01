John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura headlines Smackdown Live tonight

WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertised for tonight is John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a No. 1 Contenders match where the winner will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at the SummerSlam PPV on August 20 in Brooklyn in three weeks.

Also scheduled for the show tonight is AJ Styles defending the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens after recapturing the title last Tuesday.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.