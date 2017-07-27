WWE Network sees drop in overall subscribers since initial April figures

As reported earlier, updated subscribers for the WWE Network were revealed on Thursday morning in WWE’s Q2 2017 financial figures report.

While WWE noted that with the help of the Network and live events segments helped the company achieve “its highest quarterly revenue to date”, overall WWE Network subscribers saw a decrease from the initial figures reported back in April.

As of Q2 2017, Network subscribers currently sit at 1.63 million subscribers. While this was an 8% increase from the same quarter last year, it was a drop from the 1.949 million subscribers WWE revealed in April following WrestleMania 33.

The 1.63 million figure was broken down as 1,158,000 domestic and 410,000 international according to a report by PWInsider.com. Paid versus free subscribers were not revealed. Compared to April, this was down from the 1,661,000 domestic paid and 497,000 international subscribers (broken down as 1,452,000 domestic/1,237,000 paid; 497,000 international/424,000 paid).