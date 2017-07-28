Mike Kanellis and Matt Hardy take shots at GFW regarding pay

Former TNA/GFW and current WWE star Mike Kanellis took to Twitter to respond to a fan tweeting at him that he, along with wife Maria, remained a “joke” in WWE much like they were previously as part of Impact Wrestling.
Mike responded taking a shot at GFW regarding pay.
Except I get paid now 🙊💰💰💰💰 https://t.co/Z8x9MK46mB
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 27, 2017
Matt Hardy, another former TNA/GFW and returning WWE star, saw the tweet and also took it upon himself to take a jab at GFW over checks not arriving on time.
It is truly DELIGHTFUL to get your check every week, on time, without having to chase it down for months.
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 27, 2017