WWE schedule from 7/28-8/3, PC wishes Triple H happy birthday

WWE schedule from 7/28-8/3

Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from July 28 to August 8, 2017.

* NXT live event in Green Bay, Wisconsin tonight (July 28)

* NXT live event in Crystal River, Florida tonight (July 28)

* WWE live event in Buffalo, New York tonight (July 28)

* NXT live event in St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday (July 29)

* NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Saturday (July 29)

* WWE live event in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday (July 29)

* WWE live event in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 29)

* WWE live event in Saginaw, Michigan on Sunday (July 30)

* WWE live event in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday (July 30)

* Monday Night RAW live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday (July 31)

* WWE live event in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Monday (July 31)

* Smackdown Live taping in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday (August 1)

* NXT live event in Orlando, Florida on Thursday (August 3)

PC wishes Triple H happy birthday

WWE posted this clip of the Performance Center wishing Triple H a happy birthday.

Triple H turned 48 on Thursday.