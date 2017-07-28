WWE schedule from 7/28-8/3, PC wishes Triple H happy birthday

WWE schedule from 7/28-8/3
Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from July 28 to August 8, 2017.
* NXT live event in Green Bay, Wisconsin tonight (July 28)
* NXT live event in Crystal River, Florida tonight (July 28)
* WWE live event in Buffalo, New York tonight (July 28)
* NXT live event in St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday (July 29)
* NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Saturday (July 29)
* WWE live event in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday (July 29)
* WWE live event in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 29)
* WWE live event in Saginaw, Michigan on Sunday (July 30)
* WWE live event in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday (July 30)
* Monday Night RAW live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday (July 31)
* WWE live event in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Monday (July 31)
* Smackdown Live taping in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday (August 1)
* NXT live event in Orlando, Florida on Thursday (August 3)
As always, if you are attending any events live we are seeking live reports.
Send all live reports to [email protected].
PC wishes Triple H happy birthday
WWE posted this clip of the Performance Center wishing Triple H a happy birthday.
Triple H turned 48 on Thursday.