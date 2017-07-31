Chris Jericho involved with incident outside Irving Plaza in New York City

Adam Martin
TMZ Sports is reporting that Chris Jericho was involved in an “f-bomb” incident outside the Irving Plaza in New York City this past Friday night.

Jericho, who made a surprise return to WWE on Smackdown Live just days earlier, was in NYC for a tribute show dedicated to the late David Z.

According to the report, fans began approaching Jericho outside the venue asking for pictures and autographs. One witness said Jericho obliged at first, but started to get frustrated and began turning down fan requests. A video was posted online of the incident of Jericho going back-and-forth verbally with a fan that you can view below.

Jericho issued the following statement to TMZ Sports about the incident.

“I was not in a good state of mind at that time and instead of ignoring a pushy (aka rude) fan which is what I would usually do, I snapped. My apologies to all involved and God bless David Z.”

You can check out the video in question below.

Warning: Strong language (not work safe)

  • Brandon J

    Didn’t he get in a huge brawl once with a bunch of fans?! He loves doing things like this. LOL.

  • Cameron Huff

    Those guys just made the list!

  • Rob Giles

    That “fan” is a piece of shit, much like most of the human race. Seriously, why people continue to shit out kids in this day & age is mind boggling.

  • Steven Herrera

    Then go into seclusion!

  • JFJ

    Yes, Jericho had an altercation with fans in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada on February 7, 2009.