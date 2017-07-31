Chris Jericho involved with incident outside Irving Plaza in New York City

TMZ Sports is reporting that Chris Jericho was involved in an “f-bomb” incident outside the Irving Plaza in New York City this past Friday night.

Jericho, who made a surprise return to WWE on Smackdown Live just days earlier, was in NYC for a tribute show dedicated to the late David Z.

According to the report, fans began approaching Jericho outside the venue asking for pictures and autographs. One witness said Jericho obliged at first, but started to get frustrated and began turning down fan requests. A video was posted online of the incident of Jericho going back-and-forth verbally with a fan that you can view below.

Jericho issued the following statement to TMZ Sports about the incident.

“I was not in a good state of mind at that time and instead of ignoring a pushy (aka rude) fan which is what I would usually do, I snapped. My apologies to all involved and God bless David Z.”

You can check out the video in question below.

Warning: Strong language (not work safe)