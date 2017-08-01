WWE adds new stipulation to Universal Title match at SummerSlam

During RAW on Monday night in Pittsburgh, WWE revealed a SummerSlam added stipulation for the scheduled fatal four way for the Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar, the current champion making a special appearance, was joined by Paul Heyman in the opening segment where Heyman revealed that if Lesnar was to lose his title at SummerSlam in three weeks that he would leave WWE.

Whether or not WWE would actually follow through with this stipulation remains to been. Lesnar remains under a deal with the company until next April, although he has continued to hint a possible return to the UFC including the latest Jon Jones call out on Saturday.

If you missed the segment on RAW, you can check it out below courtesy of WWE.