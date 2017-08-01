No. 1 Contenders match tonight on 205 Live, 7/31 Post-RAW videos

No. 1 Contenders Match tonight on 205 Live

WWE 205 Live airs tonight in Cleveland, Ohio on WWE Network at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Set for tonight is Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari in a No. 1 Contenders match where the winner will face Neville at the SummerSlam PPV in Brooklyn on August 20 for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in three weeks.

7/31 Post-RAW videos

WWE posted the following videos after last night’s RAW in Pittsburgh.