Jim Duggan talks Royal Rumble 1988, WWE and Mattel extend deal

Jim Duggan talks Royal Rumble 1988

Kayfabe Commentaries has posted a video trailer with Jim Duggan for the latest episode in the new “Supercard” series where the guest looks at one particular PPV that they were a part of and involved in a prominent role. This episode looks at the first Royal Rumble back in 1988 with the winner of the first ever Royal Rumble match.

You can purchase the VOD or DVD of the episode by going to KayfabeCommentaries.com.

WWE and Mattel extend partnership

WWE and Mattel have signed an extension of their ongoing licensee partnership through 2021, according to a new report by Ringside Collectibles on Monday.

Mattel has been the official licensee for all WWE action figures and toys since 2009 after WWE ended their partnership with Jakks Pacific.