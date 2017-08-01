WWE RAW Ratings are in for July 31, 2017.

This week’s episode from Pittsburgh drew 3.16 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 3.07 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta 6” won the night on cable for Monday once again.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.194 (up from 3.156 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.275 (up from 3.129 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.021 (up from 2.917 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Big Show vs. Big Cass, averaged a 1.03 rating for the night in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s 1.01 rating.