WWE.com is reporting that Bayley suffered an injury to her shoulder during her match on RAW this past Monday night in Pittsburgh against Nia Jax.

Bayley, who was scheduled to face Alexa Bliss in three weeks at SummerSlam for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship, was evaluated and an official diagnosis wasn’t known at this time due to the amount of swelling she was experiencing.

She was told to rest the shoulder until next week and then doctors will reevaluate her shoulder once the swelling has subsided. WWE Dr. Chris Amann determined that the injury was indeed shoulder-related this past Monday night.

“We’ve determined the injury is shoulder-related, and she will be going under further diagnostic testing later this week to determine the extent of the injury and also establish a timetable for recovery.”

WWE has posted a video with Bayley discussing the injury that you can view below.