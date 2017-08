Gargano returns to the ring on WWE NXT

WWE.com is advertising the in-ring return of Johnny Gargano tonight on WWE NXT on the WWE Network when he faces Raul Mendoza.

Also scheduled for the show is the undefeated Aleister Black and the latest hype for the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special in three weeks.

8/1 Post-Smackdown videos

WWE posted these videos after Smackdown and 205 Live in Cleveland last night.