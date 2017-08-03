Royal Rumble weekend tickets on-sale

Earlier this week, tickets have begun to go on-sale for the RAW and Smackdown Live TV tapings following the Royal Rumble PPV in January taking place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. This is a part of WWE’s new initiative for the big four events where the PPV, NXT TakeOver, RAW and Smackdown tapings will all take place in the same city or venue.

To get tickets, go to WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

ECW/World Class on Network

WWE has begun posting the rest of episodes left in the WWE version of ECW from 2009 to the last episode in early 2010 this week on WWE Network, as well as more episodes of World Class Championship Wrestling. WWE had added the first three years of the WWE version of ECW from the debut episode in 2006 through 2008 a couple weeks ago.

As previously mentioned, WWE will be adding a collection on Kurt Angle and the third installment of hidden gems during the month of August.