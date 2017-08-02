The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for August 1, 2017.

This week’s episode from Cleveland drew 2.57 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

That number is up just slightly from last week’s show that drew 2.54 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 1 for the night on cable on Tuesday in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, averaged a 0.77 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is down from last week’s 0.81 rating.