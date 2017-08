WWE schedule from 8/4-8/10

Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from August 4 to August 10, 2017.

* NXT live event in Ocala, Florida tonight (August 4)

* WWE live event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada tonight (August 4)

* NXT live event in Largo, Florida on Saturday (August 5)

* WWE live event in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada on Saturday (August 5)

* WWE live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday (August 5)

* WWE live event in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Sunday (August 6)

* WWE live event in London, Ontario, Canada on Sunday (August 6)

* RAW live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday (August 7)

* WWE live event in Kingston, Ontario, Canada on Monday (August 7)

* Smackdown Live taping in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (August 8)

* NXT live event in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday (August 9)

* NXT live event in Bakersfield, California on Thursday (August 10)

* NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday (August 10)

New match set for NXT TakeOver

WWE.com is reporting that Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami is now official for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special on August 19 during SummerSlam weekend.

As reported on yesterday, The Authors of Pain defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against Heavy Machinery was also added to the card for TakeOver in three weeks.