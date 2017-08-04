Brian Fritz of Sporting News is featuring an interview with WWE star Seth Rollins discussing the new WWE Studios movie “Armed Response” and how close he was to missing WrestleMania 33 this past April in Orlando after tweaking his knee.

On how close he was to missing WrestleMania 33:

“I went to Birmingham the following day, I thought it was the same injury. I thought I was going to be out another six months. Once we got the MRI, the possibility was going to be to make it back by WrestleMania was just a matter of if the ‘powers that be’ in WWE were going to be OK with me working at a certain level. But I knew my knee would be healthy, especially in a brace. It was just about me packing my bags and moving down to Birmingham and rehabbing and making sure it was as strong as it could be going into WrestleMania.”

If he was concerned about re-injuring his knee filming “Armed Response”: