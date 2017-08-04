In official event listings over on WWE.com, John Cena is now being listed for upcoming RAW TV tapings starting with the night after SummerSlam on August 21 in Brooklyn.

Cena, who is advertised for RAW tapings through September, is not scheduled for a taping on September 18 in San Jose as he will be in China with the Smackdown brand.

Since his return last month, WWE officially declared Cena would become a “free agent” among both brands. Cena himself stated in an interview with Complex.com that his “days are numbered” when it came to remaining as an active wrestler on the main roster.