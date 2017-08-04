After nearly a year away from the company, Eva Marie confirmed in a tweet on Friday that she is officially parting ways with the WWE.

Marie was suspended by WWE last August for 30 days for violating the company’s Talent Wellness Policy and was removed from her spot on SummerSlam as a result. She was pulled from the “Total Divas” show last year and slowly began to remove any mention of WWE from her various social media accounts.

Marie signed with WWE back in 2013 and was introduced through the “Total Divas” reality show, becoming a member of the main roster in 2014/2015. She was then shifted to NXT for a year and returned to the main roster in 2016 where she was drafted to Smackdown Live last July. She only made a handful of appearances before her suspension last August.

WWE issued the following statement on Friday about her departure.

“Eva Marie and WWE have mutually agreed to contractually part ways as of today, Aug. 4, 2017. WWE wishes Eva the best in all of her future endeavors.”

You can check out her tweet below.