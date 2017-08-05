WWE.com has announced a new championship match for SummerSlam in three weeks in Brooklyn, New York on August 20 at the Barclays Center.

It was announced in a video update on YouTube that The New Day will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos.

Here is how the SummerSlam card looks as of this weekend.

WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Four Way Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

WWE United States Championship Match

Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa