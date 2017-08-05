WWE.com has announced a new championship match for SummerSlam in three weeks in Brooklyn, New York on August 20 at the Barclays Center.
It was announced in a video update on YouTube that The New Day will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos.
Here is how the SummerSlam card looks as of this weekend.
WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Four Way Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
WWE United States Championship Match
Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon
AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Naomi (c) vs. Natalya
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa