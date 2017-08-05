WWE.com is reporting that a Last Man Standing match has been booked for RAW this Monday night in Toronto between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

This is the first singles match between Reigns and Strowman since the Great Balls of Fire PPV back in July when they faced off in an Ambulance match.

Also advertised for the show is an update on Bayley’s shoulder after she suffered an injury on the show last week in a match against Nia Jax.

As always, Wrestleview.com will have live coverage starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).