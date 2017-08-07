WWE.com is reporting in a new video on Monday that Bayley did indeed suffer a separated shoulder during a match last week on RAW against Nia Jax and will not be able to wrestle on the SummerSlam PPV in Brooklyn on August 20 as a result.

Bayley was scheduled to challenge Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship in two weeks in what is the biggest event of the summer for WWE.

To determine a new challenger for Bliss at Summerslam, WWE is holding two triple threat matches tonight on RAW in Toronto where the winners will face off next week on RAW.

You can check out WWE’s video below.