During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW from Toronto, two new SummerSlam matches were confirmed for the show in two weeks live from Brooklyn, New York.

This includes Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt and Big Cass vs. The Big Show with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring during the match inside a shark cage.

It was also revealed that Alexa Bliss would be defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam against either Sasha Banks and Nia Jax as they will face off next week on RAW in Boston to determine who gets the title show in two weeks.

Here is how the card for SummerSlam looks as of late Monday night.

WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Four Way Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in Shark Cage

Big Cass vs. Big Show

WWE United States Championship Match

Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Winner of Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax next week

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa