During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW from Toronto, two new SummerSlam matches were confirmed for the show in two weeks live from Brooklyn, New York.
This includes Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt and Big Cass vs. The Big Show with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring during the match inside a shark cage.
IT'S OFFICIAL! @FinnBalor will go one-on-one with the #EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt at @SummerSlam! #RAW #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/rO6yzDGpLK
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2017
It was also revealed that Alexa Bliss would be defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam against either Sasha Banks and Nia Jax as they will face off next week on RAW in Boston to determine who gets the title show in two weeks.
Here is how the card for SummerSlam looks as of late Monday night.
WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Four Way Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in Shark Cage
Big Cass vs. Big Show
WWE United States Championship Match
Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon
AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Winner of Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax next week
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Naomi (c) vs. Natalya
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa