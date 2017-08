Swann vs. TJP on WWE 205 Live tonight

Set for tonight’s WWE 205 Live tonight on the WWE Network is Rich Swann vs. TJP, continuing their friendly rivalry that has been brewing for the last few weeks.

Also, WWE is teasing more between Neville and Akira Tozawa heading into their Cruiserweight Championship match at SummerSlam.

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of 205 Live later tonight.

Post-8/7 WWE RAW videos

WWE posted the following videos after last night’s 8/7 episode of WWE RAW in Toronto.